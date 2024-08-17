3 NFL players set to disappoint big-time in the 2024 season
There are a ton of players across the league who will likely disappoint in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's highlight the three most notable names who won't perform. Folks, I hate to break it to you, but some of your favorite players on your favorite teams will disappoint in 2024. That's just how the NFL works.
And there are three players that come to mind first that are surely going to underperform. Let's dive into them here.
Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
When will the Justin Fields hype train fall off the tracks? He was nothing close to a franchise QB during his time with the Chicago Bears and will not be one with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields tricks people into thinking he can be a franchise QB with what he can do with his legs, but he's a mediore passer and is likely not starting for the Steelers in Week 1.
Now yes, I do believe that Fields will get some starts, but he will play like he has the previous three years of his career. Just think; there is a reason why the Steelers got Fields so cheaply from the Bears. Teams don't just trade away good QBs for virtually nothing.
Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley did have 1,000 yards in the 2023 NFL Season, but he caught just 55.9% of his targets from QB Trevor Lawrence. In the 2021 and 2023 seasons, the last two seasons he's played, he's caught less than 60% of his targets. It's just not been a great stretch of football for Ridley, who was suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL Season.
He is now on the Tennessee Titans, a team who plans on starting second-year QB Will Levis. Levis is obviously nowhere near as good as Ridley, and with the Titans already having DeAndre Hopkins in the mix, it's likely that Ridley struggles to come close to his 2023 production in 2024.
Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Miami Dolphins
The aging Odell Beckham Jr has not practiced all offseason and isn't regularly running routes yet for his new team, the Miami Dolphins. What is going on here? OBJ signed with the team after one year with the Baltimore Ravens, and at this point in his career, he's getting signed because of his name and nothing else.
Since the start of the 2020 NFL Season, Beckham has averaged just 40.6 yards per game and has caught just 54% of his targets. He is simply not an efficient NFL wide receiver anymore and is somehow still earning paydays from teams. In 2024 with the Dolphins, not only should you not expect him to pay all 17 games, but he won't put up special numbers.
He has not had 600 receiving yards in a season since 2019, so his best days are way behind him.