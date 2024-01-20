3 most likely Super Bowl 58 MVPs in 2024 NFL Season
Which players are the most likely to win the Super Bowl MVP this year?
1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens dismantled the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers this year. From top to bottom, they are the best team in the NFL, and I don't think it's particularly close here. The Ravens earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and clinched the bye week, as they've been resting up and have been preparing to face the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.
While the Texans are a nice story, I think the Ravens are going to take care of business against CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. Baltimore would then host the AFC Championship Game, and I predict that to be against the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens would be my pick in that game, and I think they'd also win the Super Bowl.
Lamar Jackson's limited postseason success might be something to pay attention to here, but this Ravens team just feels different. The defense is absurdly dominant, and the offense is lethal. The Ravens can beat their opponents in different ways, and like both Josh Allen and Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson is the focal point of the offense.
And he's likely headed toward his second NFL MVP award. Why not make it a clean sweep and win the Super Bowl MVP as well? I think Jackson should be viewed as the favorite to win this award.