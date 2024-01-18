What word describes the remaining teams in the AFC Playoff Bracket?
An eventful regular season set the stage for an entertaining wildcard weekend. Fourteen teams earned seeding in the AFC conference bracket. A long weekend of NFL action led to the elimination of six teams from Super Bowl LVIII contention.
Here’s one word to describe the remaining AFC franchises.
NFL Playoff Franchise #4 Baltimore Ravens:
One Word Description: Prepared
There are few coaches in with more playoff experience than John Harbaugh. He’s made it to the post-season in six of his last seven seasons coaching in the NFL. Success in the second stage of the season has helped Harbaugh earn the second most playoff victories in the first seven seasons of their career. His work is hard to ignore but only accounts for one Super Bowl title.
The bye week provides the Baltimore Ravens ample time to rest. They witnessed the events of a busy wild card weekend and will be ready to take the field. Lamar Jackson and his peers experienced a six-game win streak before sitting against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. The loss did not alter their chances of clinching first seed in the AFC and provided more time for starters to prepare for the divisional round.
A win against the Houston Texans to open the season will not determine the outcome. DeMeco Ryans’ team is youthful and hungry for another post-season victory. The Ravens can withstand the Texans. They ranked third in defensive grading (89.2) this season and have a dynamic offense.