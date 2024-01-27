3 most logical landing spots for Bill Belichick in 2024 NFL Season
If Bill Belichick does not land a head coaching job this cycle, where would he go in 2024, if anywhere?
Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick might not land a head coaching job this cycle. If he does coach in the NFL in 2024, what three teams make the most sense? I would be truly surprised if Belichick is not a defensive coordinator in 2024, if he wants to be. The greatest head coach in the history of the league might not land a HC gig this cycle.
The only team to interview him thus far, the Atlanta Falcons, recently hired Raheem Morris. There are little paths for Belichick to land a head coaching gig in 2024. Now, he could very well sit out a year if he wanted to. And he could bank on landing a HC gig in 2025. He's dangerously close to the all-time wins record for head coaches, and you best bet he wants that record.
He may not think that being a defensive coordinator/assistant head coach role in 2024 would do him any good. I think there'd be quite a few teams who would jump on the chance to hire Belichick for that role, or something similar, but what three teams make the most sense?
1. Houston Texans
I think the Houston Texans are in a perfect, PERFECT spot to make a run at a Super Bowl over the next several years. They are flush with cap space in 2024. They're rookie QB, CJ Stroud, is already an elite passer in the NFL. Houston isn't going to have to pay Stroud for another few seasons, and with a 10-win regular season in 2023, their path forward is clear.
The Texans would be wise to spend a bit in free agency and make a run at a SB victory. Head coach DeMeco Ryans and his staff are legit, and 2024 could be a huge year for the team. The Texans general manager is Nick Caserio, who spent the 2001-2020 seasons with the New England Patriots, so he surely has a strong working relationship with Belichick.
I think a move that could make sense would be to part ways with their current DC, Matt Burke, and bring Belichick in as the defensive coordinator, perhaps also attaching an assistant head coach role as well. I think this is the type of move that the Texans should make to prove to the NFL that they are going to be a problem in 2024.