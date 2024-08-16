3 most overpaid players in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season
Earning the label of being an overpaid player is just not ideal at all. These three players are the most overpaid in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season. There are honestly tons of players who make a bit too much money based on their performance. On the flip side of that, there are also a ton of players who need to be paid higher.
Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, there are clearly a few players that come to mind as being the most overpaid among their peers. Let's dive into those three players here.
Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (five-year, $230,000,000)
I don't even need to explain why Deshaun Watson is one of the most overpaid players in the NFL. Heck, he's one of the most overpaid players in all of sports, and unless something major changes, this could go down as the worst trade and contract in NFL history. Watson has been flat-out horrible during his brief stint with the Browns thus far.
While the Browns are 8-4 in his starts, Watson has thrown just 14 touchdowns against 9 interceptions in those games. His passer rating of 81.7 is just yucky. He had a 104.5 passer rating during his time with the Houston Texans, but has just looked like a totally different player since coming to the Browns. And to make matters worse for Cleveland, his contract is fully guaranteed, so they are stick with him for a little while longer.
Deshaun Watson will need to play elite level football in 2024 to make this contract worth it, but he's not played that way for several years now.
Jaire Alexander, CB, Green Bay Packers (four-year, $84,000,000)
Jaire Alexander has played just 27 regular season games over the last three seasons. There have been 51 regular season games in total, so he's struggled with injuries so badly that he's played just about half of the games since the start of 2021, which is just not ideal. In 2023, Alexander managed to stay on the field for just seven games.
He had zero interceptions and 27 total tackles. He's also making $21 million per year on his big contract extension from the Green Bay Packers. Set to enter his age-27 season, the two-time Pro Bowler simply has to figure it out, as his time in Green Bay could be coming to a quick end if he cannot stay on the field.
The best ability is availability, folks.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (five-year, $255,000,000)
It's time to have a conversation about Jalen Hurts. He's played four years in the NFL and has had one above-average season, and that came in 2022 when Shane Steichen was his offensive coordinator. Hurts did not even throw for 4,000 yards, but he did have 22 touchdowns against just six interceptions. In 2023, he regressed big-time as a passer, throwing 23 touchdown passes against 15 interceptions.
Furthermore, Hurts has never thrown for more than 23 touchdowns in a season and has never thrown for 4,000 yards. Folks, the Philadelphia Eagles have had some elite talent on offense during Hurts' tenure, but he's played like a high-end backup if we're being honest here. Yes, he does have a great rushing ability, but that is not the primary job of NFL quarterbacks.
His five-year, $255,000,000 contract is a gross overpay, and if Jalen Hurts is again not that special in 2024, it will be time to have an even bigger conversation about this player.