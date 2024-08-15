3 most overrated teams heading into the 2024 NFL Season
There will be some teams in the 2024 NFL Season who simply won't be as good as some think now. Let's dive into the three most overrated teams for the coming year. It's a tough pill to swallow when a team ends up being not nearly as good as they were seen in the previous offseason, but this is something that happens every year.
Being a breakout team is the most ideal scenario here, and in 2023, the Houston Texans took that crown for a year. We've covered which teams we think can be breakout squads in 2024, but let's pivot to three teams that are overrated heading into the new year.
Buffalo Bills
I am not high on the Buffalo Bills for the 2024 NFL Season. The team's WR room is just kind of gross at this point, as both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are on different teams, and their defense definitely had to undergo some tough changes as well. The Bills have clearly hit a ceiling in the Josh Allen/Sean McDermott era, and with this offseason being more of a re-tooling than anything, Buffalo might top-out as a Wild Card team in 2024.
And even if they had a top roster in the NFL, they still would not be a Super Bowl contending team, so if I were you, I would be careful about thinking too highly about the 2024 Buffalo Bills.
New York Jets
The New York Jets get the New York media bump, especially this offseason. The return of Aaron Rodgers is going to be perhaps the biggest story in the NFL this season, as he played just a handful of snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles.
The Jets could end up being a very good team in 2024, as their defense seems to be in good hands, but it's been the QB an offense that have given them fits, and Jets GM Joe Douglas did clearly add some talent to this unit. However, Aaron Rodgers is 40 years old and is coming off of one of the most brutal injuries a professional athlete goes through.
And the last time he played a full season, 2022, he was not that great, as he finished with a passer rating in the low-90s. This might be another season where the Jets offense struggles if Aaron Rodgers is not his old self, and I believe there is something here about teams disappointing big-time when a ton of attention is thrown their way.
Baltimore Ravens
I am not sure the Baltimore Ravens will be nearly as good in 2024 as they were in 2023. Their biggest loss was former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. They lost guard John Simpson in free agency, traded away RT Morgan Moses for some reason, and don't have much at WR outside of Zay Flowers.
Between a likely regression in defense and a less-talented offense, the Ravens are barreling toward a Wild Card berth in 2024. They are far from Super Bowl contenders and have made virtually no progress in the postseason in the Lamar Jackson/John Harbaugh era. Sell your Ravens stock.