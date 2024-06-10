3 NFL teams set to compete for the worst record in the 2024 season
There are some obvious teams in the NFL who clearly aren't going to be threats at all in the 2024 season. Could they compete for the worst regular season record? This is never a good honor to hold, but if nothing else, these teams could pick very high in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could land them a blue-chip prospect.
There are just so many talented teams in the AFC, so as you can imagine, some of the teams that are clearly behind in the AFC hierarchy might be set to have some brutal seasons in 2024. And to the surprise of no one, some of the teams in the AFC that are going to struggle in 2024 have some iffy situations at quarterback.
Are these three teams going to compete for the worst record in the NFL in the 2024 season?
New England Patriots
If the New England Patriots do this rebuild correctly, it's going to take multiple years, as their roster is still among the worst in the NFL, and I am not sure they got the head coach right. The Patriots took Drake Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and also re-signed OT Mike Onwenu. I don't know how, but those were the only two good moves they made this offseason.
With Maye needing time to develop, it'll likely be Jacoby Brissett for the majority of the 2024 NFL Season, and no disrespect to Brissett, who is a high-end backup, but with this roster, the Patriots are going to struggle to win four, five games. It's going to be a lean year in New England, and the team should again have a top-five pick in next year's draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
Missing out on all six first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders will head into the 2024 NFL Season with either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell as the QB1. Even in the much weaker NFC, neither passer will be able to compete adequately. The Raiders have just really had it rough this offseason, as they not only missed out on a QB in the NFL Draft, but they prematurely hired an interim head coach and hired a failed, re-treat GM.
Over the last two NFL Drafts, they have used a first and second-round pick on a tight end, so their roster building as of late has been downright awful. Besides Maxx Crosby and some decent players here and there, the Raiders have nothing going for them for 2024 and should easily compete for the worst record in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans
This is assuming that second-year QB Will Levis does not take the next step, and he didn't exactly show a ton of great things during his rookie season in 2023. Titans GM Ran Carthon did load up on offense this offseason, signing Tony Pollard, Lloyd Cushenberry, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd. It's clearly a new era in Tennessee, but even with all of these moves, the Titans roster is still iffy, and their QB situation is unsettled.
If Levis makes a huge jump, Tennessee could finish around .500 in 2024, but I am personally not buying into this team next season. There's just too many holes on the roster and too many better teams that will ultimately hold the Titans back. The Titans went 6-11 in 2023, and I don't think they have a path to six wins.