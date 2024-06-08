3 quarterbacks who could still sign massive contracts before 2024 NFL Season
There are still a few quarterbacks across the NFL that are due for contract extensions. Could these three get new ones ahead of the 2024 NFL Season? Some teams are actually trapped in this regard; they don't have an elite quarterback leading the team, but he's just good enough to earn a contract extension.
Those QBs who are the 11th-17th best in the NFL is the disaster sweet spot for NFL teams. You can sometimes win because of them, but for the most part, you simply win with them, but it's not like they're bad at the position. This spot that some teams are in really leaves them no choice but to extend the players for the long-term.
And these three quarterbacks could still sign massive contracts before the 2024 NFL Season.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have totally and utterly botched this offseason, and it's just a shock that Dak Prescott has not gotten a new contract. He's a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season and is currently on his initial extension that pays him $40 million per season. While Prescott has proven to be an elite regular season QB, the playoff success just isn't there.
But he's plenty good enough to have been again extended by the Cowboys, so it's just an odd situation overall. As the Cowboys have watched a ton of other top players get new deals, they've sat on their hands and have allowed the pricetags to go up for Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, and EDGE Micah Parsons.
Dak Prescott might not even get an extension from the Cowboys at this point. Perhaps they could let him ride the year out and see where the team is at that point.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Playing his fourth season in the NFL in 2023, Tua Tagovailoa has never finished with a losing season. He's got a 32-19 record with 81 touchdowns against 37 interceptions, which earned him a 97.1 passer rating. The Dolphins are 0-1 in the postseason with Tagovailoa starting. Let's face it; Tua Tagovailoa might not be an elite QB, but his teams win a lot when he's in the lineup.
The lack of playoff success is alarming, but I do not think the average NFL fan knows just how hard it is to find a franchise quarterback. Tagovailoa might be the 14th-best QB in the NFL, but what choice do the Dolphins have? Who else could they turn to?
There's just nothing else for Miami to do but to extend the player. Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff signed a deal worth $53 million per year. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield signed an extension worth $33.3 million per year. Tagovailoa is better than Mayfield, but isn't as good as Goff. Could he sign a deal right in the middle of those two numbers? Only time will tell.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Wrapping up year three in 2023, Trevor Lawrence has played more below-average football than above-average football. He's not nearly been the "generational" player that many dubbed him as coming out of Clemson. He did deal with some poor coaching in his rookie season and did play quite well in 2022, but 2023 brought more misfortune.
Lawrence dealt with injuries and quite a few dropped touchdowns. From 2022 to 2023, he threw for about 100 less yards, four less touchdowns, and six more interceptions. Through three seasons, he's got 58 touchdowns against 39 interceptions and has earned a poor 85 passer rating. I mean, it's not like Lawrence has been a top-10 QB.
However, like the Miami Dolphins, what other choice do the Jacksonville Jaguars have? They do have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson who could perhaps right this ship for more than one year. The Jags were quite injured in 2023, so perhaps just a bit better injury luck could truly turn the tide of this franchise.
Trevor Lawrence does have a very high ceiling, and it seems like the team is going to bet on that and extend the 6'6" QB for years to come.