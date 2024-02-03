3 NFL teams who absolutely need to draft a quarterback in 2024
These NFL teams desperately need to draft a quarterback.
2. New England Patriots
I think the New England Patriots made their first mistake of the season by hiring Jerod Mayo to be their head coach, replacing the long-time Bill Belichick. The Patriots replaced Belichick with someone who has been with the team since 2008, and I just do not get it. Anyway, the Patriots did not hit on their Mac Jones draft pick back in 2021, and Bailey Zappe is a low-end backup.
With the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots are in perfect range to draft their franchise quarterback. Frankly, New England needs to redo their entire offense. They need more talent at QB, along the offensive line, at wide receiver, and at tight end. It's likely going to be a multi-year rebuilding process for New England.
They'll likely field a competent defense in 2024, but the offense is another story. Using the No. 3 pick on a QB and hitting on him would totally change the direction of the franchise and would give the team a true answer after Tom Brady. I guess there is a scenario where New England could trade down a bit, acquire more draft capital, and still land a QB.
The next tier of QBs after Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. The Pats might fall in love with one of the latter three QBs and decide that a trade down makes the most sense.
However they do it, they need to get a rookie QB in that building to spark the offensive rebuild.