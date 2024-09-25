3 NFL teams who could be major sellers at the 2024 trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline in 2024 is at the beginning of November. Could these three teams end up being major sellers? Don't look now, but the 2024 NFL trade deadline could be approaching a lot sooner than you think.
It follows the Week 9 games and does give teams another week to make moves. The deadline could be much more active than in previous seasons, as teams not only have another week, but it feels like patience has worn thin in the NFL as teams want to compete as soon as possible.
There are about six games remaining for each team before the deadline, so a lot can change, but these three teams could be major sellers when the deadline approaches.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars being 0-3 thus far is just not what I or many others expected. This team is hanging by a thread and could easily part ways with head coach Doug Pederson if something does not change. The Jags were quite active this offseason and have a pretty solid roster. If they can't make an expected turnaround from 0-3, which few teams have done, I'd have a hard time believing they don't sell at the deadline.
This team is probably looking at a re-vamped and new coaching staff in 2025. That, plus an overhauled offensive line could get this franchise in the right direction.
New York Giants
The New York Giants have a brutal stretch of games coming up before the NFL trade deadline, so I would expect this team to sell at the deadline. Giants' head coach Brian Daboll is doing what he can with the roster that GM Joe Schoen gave him. The Giants are a mess and lack a franchise QB and some remaining pieces on offense and defense.
I'd have a hard time imagining that the Giants have more than three wins when the deadline approaches following the Week 9 games. This could potentially put Daboll out of a job, and if you asked me, Schoen would go as well. The G-Men do have some nice players on both sides of the ball that could fetch them some draft capital and cap relief for a much-needed rebuild beginning in 2025.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were never going to be a good team in 2024, and there really isn't much going right for them. They don't have a viable QB and have holes everywhere on the roster. Stud wide receiver Davante Adams does not seem happy to be there and more broadly, what were the Raiders trying to accomplish this offseason?
They made Antonio Pierce the full-time head coach. This is only his third year coaching in the NFL. They overpaid for Gardner Minshew and Christian Wilkins in free agency, failed to draft a rookie QB, and hired a failed, re-tread GM in Tom Telesco.
Perhaps Las Vegas is playing the long-game here, but it's just hard to figure out their intentions at this point. It's obvious that they aren't going to win many games in 2024. And with players like Davante Adams on the roster, they could see many teams calling them up as the trade deadline approaches.