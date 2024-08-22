3 way too early bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
The 2024 NFL Season is still a few weeks away, but that won't stop us from making some bold predictions for Week 1. We are almost there, gang! With just one more week of preseason football left, the regular season is right in view. The 2024 NFL Season figures to be another one filled with amazing football and awesome storylines.
And perhaps we could get some unexpected breakout teams and breakout players that simply make things way more interesting. The Week 1 schedule contains a ton of great matchups. Let's make some bold predictions for Week 1 of the coming NFL season.
LA Rams go into Detroit and blow out the Lions
The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions meet again. They met in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, and it was Detroit who defended their home turf. They again play in Detroit, and this could honestly be a preview of another playoff matchup between these two teams. Right now, the Lions and Rams should both be looked at as Super Bowl contenders.
And being that the LA Rams have recently won the Super Bowl and are more experienced as a roster in the playoffs, give me LA in this one. The Rams arrived a year early in 2023 and raced to the finish line, finishing 10-7. GM Les Snead added a ton of talent on both sides of the ball this offseason, both young and more veteran.
The Rams roster is now among the best in the NFL, and I would say they are about on an even level to the Lions heading into the 2024 NFL Season. They will travel into Detroit and blowout the Lions.
New York Jets fall apart versus the San Francisco 49ers
The New York Jets seem to again be getting a ton of attention, and it seems like the NFL media cannot help themselves. With Aaron Rodgers back healthy, the Jets may actually be a problem in 2024. He missed just about all of the 2023 NFL Season with the torn Achilles, so this is effectively year one of the Rodgers era with the Jets.
However, it's clear that the Jets can out-dysfunction every NFL, and being that the San Francisco 49ers are a proven commodity and playing at home, it's hard for me to envision the Jets being able to win this game. Sure, anything can happen in Week 1, but I would take the 49ers over the Jets in this one. In fact, the Jets are going to fall apart and will lose by at least double digits. The Niners get their season off on the right foot in Week 1.
Titans pull off shocking Week 1 upset versus Bears
Like I said, anything can happen in Week 1, and with all of the attention the Chicago Bears have drawn this offseason, they are bound to disappoint at times, right? Week 1 against the lowly Tennessee Titans feels like a time where they can just not play well. It'll be the first regular season game of the Caleb Williams are, and even though the Bears are the better team top to bottom, I like the Titans to pull off the upset.
If nothing else, the Titans do have some battled-tested veteran players, and while Will Levis did not show a ton as a rookie, he does still have experience. In a game where all eyes will be on Caleb Williams and the Bears, the Titans will quietly come away with the huge victory.