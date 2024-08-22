One of these AFC quarterbacks could join even more rare air in the 2024 season
Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have each won two NFL MVP awards. Could one of them join even more rare air in the 2024 season? Since the 2018 NFL Season, only three different players have won the MVP award; Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, and Patrick Mahomes.
Jackson won the award in 2019 and in 2023. Mahomes won the award in 2018 and 2022. Well, in the history of the NFL, including these two, only 11 players have ever won multiple MVP awards. The rest of the list includes Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady. Brett Favre, Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Kurt Warner, Steve Young, and Joe Montana
If Mahomes or Jackson were to win the award for a third time in the 2024 NFL Season, they'd join just Manning, Brady, Favre, Brown, and Unitas as being the only players with at least three awards. And when you consider just how young Lamar Jackson is and how good Mahomes continually looks, it's very likely that one of them could again win the award in 2024.
The advantage that these two have is that ever since 2013, the MVP award has gone to a QB, so over the last decade, it has truly become the "best QB" award. Other players who could be legitimate contenders for the NFL MVP include Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, and even some non-QBs like Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill.
It's probably a safe bet that Mahomes and Jackson each get at least one more MVP award. Being able to win three of these things not only gets them into more rare air, but we're then talking about each player being a first-ballot, unquestioned Hall of Famer. If you ask me right now, I am betting that CJ Stroud comes away with the MVP award in 2024, which would be his first.
The Chiefs had some concerns at WR last season, and that clearly limited Mahomes production. Lamar Jackson was not quite as dominant in his 2019 MVP year as he was last year, but being the best dual-threat QB of all-time definitely makes his quest for the MVP a bit easier.