3 quarterbacks Vikings could trade for after devastating JJ McCarthy news
The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that rookie QB JJ McCarthy is out for the 2024 NFL Season with a torn meniscus. This is a brutal injury for the Minnesota Vikings, who cannot seem to catch a break.
JJ McCarthy was their first round pick and is now out for the entirety of the 2024 NFL Season, which paves the way for Sam Darnold of all people to start for the Vikings. However, the team should consider making a trade to bring in another QB.
The coaching staff has proven that they can win with backup QBs, so adding another option makes sense here.
Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham could be the odd-man out at QB for the Denver Broncos, but perhaps Denver would actuall prefer to keep him over Zach Wilson, who is the other QB on the roster. We all know at this point that the Broncos are poised to start Bo Nix, but their backup QB is still a bit of mystery.
If Denver prefers to keep Zach Wilson as the QB2, the Minnesota Vikings may have every reason to call up the Broncos and send a late-round pick for Jarrett Stidham.
Taylor Heinicke, Atlanta Falcons
With the Atlanta Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it makes a ton of sense for them to trade Taylor Heinicke, and Heinicke would fit well with the Vikings. He does have 29 career starts under his belt and has thrown for 39 touchdowns against 28 interceptions for a respectable 84.2 passer rating.
The Vikings are not going to find anyone special on the trade market, but Heinicke might be one of the best.
Zach Wilson, Denver Broncos
Zach Wilson has actually played well this offseason for the Denver Broncos and did put together a decent preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos traded for the former New York Jets QB. Could he be on the move again? Like I said above, it would depend on if the Broncos would rather keep Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson as the QB2, as it's clear that Bo Nix is the starter.
Zach Wilson has a ton more upside than Stidham, so Denver may elect to trade or cut the veteran Stidham and keep Wilson around.