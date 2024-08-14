NFL power rankings: Ranking the best new quarterback fits for the 2024 season
There was a ton of quarterback movement happening in the 2024 NFL Offseason. Let's power rank which new fits are the best. Many old faces at QB returned to their teams for 2024, but there were also quite a few of new quarterbacks arriving as well. A whopping six quarterbacks were taken in the top-12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.
And the free agent QB class saw some movement as well. Among all of the movement at this position this offseason, let's dive into and power rank the best QB fits for the 2024 NFL Season.
5. JJ McCarthy - Minnesota Vikings
This is a very good fit for both sides, as the 21-year-old JJ McCarthy is in no rush to become the starter. At least, the Vikings do not seem to be in a rush here. Minnesota signed Sam Darnold to a one-year deal this past offseason and took McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Right now, Darnold seems the likely QB1 to open the season, but we probably see McCarthy get some starts.
The Vikings roster is also pretty set on offense as well, so McCarthy is entering what could end up being an elite situation in 2025. The Vikings have two very good tackles, two very good wide receivers, and a top tight end.
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah may elect to bolster the interior offensive line next offseason and could stand to add another running back, but what JJ McCarthy is coming into here is quite good.
4. Jacoby Brissett - New England Patriots
Jacoby Brissett returning to the New England Patriots to be the bridge QB to Drake Maye is a great fit. Brissett knows the franchise up and down and is a very good backup quarterback as well. He's been a backup to young quarterbacks before, so this is not new territory for Brissett.
He can keep the offense in New England afloat, and it's just a guy that comes in, does his job, and doesn't bring any sort of baggage or other drama.
3. Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is exactly who the Chicago Bears needed. Justin Fields was not a franchise QB and did not show enough during his three seasons with the Bears. It was weird to see some Bears fans say that the team should have traded down from the first overall pick and "build" around Fields, whatever that meant.
Anyway, Williams was a high-end, elite NFL quarterback prospect and should find close to immediate success in Chicago. The Bears have truly never had an elite, franchise QB, and have never had a 4,000-yard passer, either. While Williams' personality may turn some people off, he's the exact player Chicago needed. Full stop.
2. Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
Bo Nix is a great fit for the Denver Broncos and Sean Payton, as what Payton likes from his quarterbacks is what Bo Nix does well. We got a glimpse of just how efficient Bo Nix can be. In his first NFL start, Nix went 15/21 for 125 yards and one touchdown. His teammate, WR Josh Reynolds, did drop a touchdown in the end zone, so his production could have looked even better.
Nix plays well when he can play in rhythm and get the ball out on time, and Sean Payton can now open up his offense in Denver and call his entire scheme. That was obviously not the case in 2023 with Russell Wilson, so the fit here is excellent.
1. Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons
I understand that some people think that the Atlanta Falcons overpaid for Kirk Cousins, but the fit itself makes sense. Raheem Morris is implementing a Shanahan-style offense in Atlanta. Their new OC, Zac Robinson, was on Sean McVay's staff for years in Los Angeles, and where did McVay come from? Yeah, so Kirk Cousins is going to play in a familliar offense in 2023, and he'll also get a stout offensive line, very good running back, and weapons galore.
The Falcons may have truly been a QB away from competing, and now Cousins gets to use guys ike Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts on offense. Their tackle duo of Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary is one of the best in the NFL as well, so this fit is actually quite seamless for both sides.