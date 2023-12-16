NFL Spin Zone
3 quarterbacks who need a fresh start in 2024 NFL Season

Some notable QBs in the NFL need a fresh start in 2024...

By Lou Scataglia

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins should sign elsewhere in 2024...

Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles during the first chunk of the 2023 season and should probably be 100% by the time Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season rolls around. I would understand why Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings would have genuine interest in keeping the marriage together, but I think Cousins would be best suited elsewhere.

The Vikings are in year two of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah/Kevin O'Connell era, and at some point, that duo is going to take a big swing on a young QB. Let's face it; Kirk Cousins is good, but he's not going to win you a Super Bowl and will be coming off a major injury. I think it's best for both parties to go in a different direction.

New England Patriots' QB Mac Jones desperately needs a change of scenery

New England Patriots' QB Mac Jones showed a ton of promise during his rookie season, in which the Patriots won 10 games and made the playoffs. Well, since then, he's regressed, but he was a first-round pick for a reason. Jones profiles nicely to an efficient and accurate pocket passer, and I think he could have a decent future with a new team.

However, Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick has done a horrid job at the offensive roster construction and made some puzzling coaching decisions, specifically putting Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the offense in 2022. I think it's a foregone conclusion that Jones is playing elsewhere in 2024 unless Bill Belichick is removed and a new regime can sort of convince Jones that he has a future there.

And honestly, the San Francisco 49ers make a ton of sense for Jones to rebuild his value as a backup.

