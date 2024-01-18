3 Reasons why Bill Belichick and the Atlanta Falcons make perfect sense
2. Belichick needs a competent GM
The Falcons had problems, but the roster wasn't one of them. They were in the thick of things, if they had better play from the quarterback position, perhaps Arthur Smith might have his job. Terry Fontenot took over a team post-Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, and he's done a fantastic job. When Belichick had Scott Pioli back in New England he was at his best. Teaming with a young GM , like Fontenot could revitalize a career NFL media has started to question.
Bill Belichick can bring in the right coaches to get the best out of Drake London and Kyle Pitts. We know he'll bring in the right offensive coordinator to help mold a potential young quarterback the Falcons are likely to pick in the 2024 Draft. Better yet, they could trade for someone like Justin Fields.
Imagine an offensive mind like Josh McDaniels coming to the Falcons. He'd maximize Kyle Pitts' ability the same way he did with Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski. We all saw what he was capable of when he helped Mac Jones flourish as a rookie. A player like Jayden Daniels, under the tutelage of Bill Belichick, with Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, and Drake London could be a dangerous offense in their first year under the greatest coach of all time.