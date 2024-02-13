3 salary-cap decisions Chiefs will have to make in 2024
What kind of salary cap decisions will the Chiefs have to make in 2024?
For the third time in five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. However, they will have to make some salary cap decisions this offseason. The biggest thing to note here regarding the salary cap for the Chiefs is that Patrick Mahomes' cap hit will jump from $37 million in 2023 to $57 million in 2024. The Chiefs are surely going to find a way to lower that cap hit and to simply free up some cap space.
The team also do have some free agents that they'd certainly like to have back. Chiefs GM Brett Veach does have his work cut out for him this offseason, but he's been able to put a Super Bowl roster on the field for years now. Will the Chiefs be aggressive this offseason in further improving their roster?
If so, what kind of tough cap decisions will they have to make?
1. To restructure or to not restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract
Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has reported that the Chiefs will look to re-work Mahomes deal this offseason. Jones notes that the restructure would save KC $37 million on their cap number in 2024. Over The Cap notes that a restructure would save KC about $34.5 million. So, I do think it's a safe bet to say that the Chiefs will save about $35 million when and if they redo his deal.
Well, will they do that? Teams like the New Orleans Saints have restructured deals nearly every offseason to get under the cap. The idea of "kicking the can down the road" applies to teams who often restructure. I think one of the downsides to the Chiefs reworking Mahomes deal is that they might have to endure the financial peak of it later down the road, perhaps when the QB isn't the passer he is at this point in his career.
Could there be another contract solution available?