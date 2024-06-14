3 shocking NFL teams who could be sellers at 2024 trade deadline
Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have undergone a good bit of roster movement as they look to re-tool in the second phase of the Josh Allen era. Buffalo has been a very good team for several years now, but have just not been able to get over the hump in the postseason. Now fielding a noticeably worse roster than in prior seasons, the Bills may not be a slam-dunk playoff team.
Josh Allen threw 18 interceptions in 2023 and could be poised to throw more with this new-look WR room, so the offensive efficiency could take a hit. No longer having certain players on defense could also contribute to that unit regressing. Buffalo was not able to make a Super Bowl run during the rookie contract phase of the Josh Allen era, and now they might be in store for a bit of a lean year as they try and re-tool and load up for phase two.
Buffalo might be able to scrape by with a winning record, but if the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins play as well as they could, Buffalo could firmly be the third-place team in the AFC East.
New York Jets
I can see the 2024 New York Jets winning 12 games and earning a top playoff seed, but I could also see them with the opposite record. Everything does indeed hinge on Aaron Rodgers, and the 40-year-old QB is fresh off of an Achilles tear, which is a major injury that could hold him back. His last full season in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers was one to forget, so you have to wonder if that was the beginning of a decline for the four-time MVP.
He missed just about all of the 2023 NFL Season with that Achilles tear, but the Jets did bring in notable talent on offense to make life easier for Rodgers. On paper, this Jets team has a ton of talent, but the QB and coaching could end up holding this team back big-time. The Jets being under .500 when the trade deadline rolls around could force them to shop some players.