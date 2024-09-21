3 teams guaranteed to lose in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
There are some matchups in Week 3 of the 2024 season that are just not going to result in a win under any circumstances for these teams.
It's at this point in a given NFL season that some teams will begin to settle into their true selves. The first couple weeks are usually not always accurate, as some have said it's really just an extension of the preseason.
We saw the New York Jets terrorize the New England Patriots in Week 3. Well, as the bulk of the games get underway on Sunday, these three teams are guaranteed to lose.
New York Giants
The New York Giants are traveling to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 3. This is going to be a bloodbath, as the Giants are among the worst teams in football, and while the Browns are flawed, their defense has bee among the best in the NFL since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. Giants QB Daniel Jones is going to be running for his life, and I am not sure New York is going to sniff the end zone.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson is bad himself, but being at home and playing against a much worse team will guarantee their victory. After the Giants fall to 0-3, we may begin to hear calls for them to make some major changes, perhaps beginning with their head coach, Brian Daboll.
There is just no saving the 2024 New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense has been thoroughly awful through two weeks, and their biggest test will come in Week 3, as they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints, who are putting up well over 40 points per game. The Saints offense is just light years better than prior seasons, and QB Derek Carr is already an early MVP favorite.
The Saints defense is also holding their own, and I have been low on the Eagles for quite some time. Jalen Hurts has struggled the last half-season for the Eagles and is clearly not a very good quarterback. The Eagles brought in Vic Fangio to run the defense, so they're still in the early stages of figuring that side of things out.
Philly is in line for their second loss in a row, as the Saints will cruise to a victory in Week 3.
Washington Commanders
I actually didn't realize I had three NFC East teams guaranteed to lose in Week 3 until I wrote out the Washington Commanders. They have a better record than their next opponent, but we've seen the Cincinnati Bengals start slow every season as of late. The Commanders and the Bengals meet on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati, and Week 3 is usually when the Bengals begin to turn it on.
Cincy is clearly a more established team than the Commanders, and their defense will get to tee off on rookie QB Jayden Daniels, who has three fumbles through two games and 0 touchdown passes through the air. The Bengals have some easier matchups coming up, and they are going to kickstart their season against the Commanders, who have no chance of pulling off the upset here.