3 teams guaranteed to win in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season
The bulk of Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us, so let's dive into three teams who are guaranteed to win this week. Nothing is guaranteed in the NFL unless you are these three teams entering Week 4!
All kidding aside, I just see no viable reason why some of these teams will lose. Barring something major, we should expect certain teams around the NFL to take care of business. This league is wild, as we have already seen some insane things happen, but in many instances, what most of us expects to happen does.
So, let's dive into three teams who are guaranteed to win in the 2024 NFL Season.
Los Angeles Rams (@ Chicago Bears)
Look away, Bears' fans. The Chicago Bears' offense has been terrible this season. The offensive line is a mess and the run game simply does not exist. The LA Rams will come into this game quite injured, but from top to bottom they are more stable than the Bears.
The Rams have advantages at coaching and quarterback. That is plenty enough to win one game in the NFL, especially when it's against a rookie QB. The Bears will drop to 1-3 after Week 4, and you'd have to figure that Matt Eberflus' seat would get quite warm.
The LA Rams would get to 2-2 on the year and would continue to save their season as their roster gets healthy.
Houston Texans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
The Houston Texans got their butt kicked in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Jacksonville Jaguars got their butt kicked in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars are a hot mess to say the least. The offensive line is bad and Trevor Lawrence just looks broken.
The defense is also just not playing nearly well enough. The Texans, on the other hand, are a significantly better team from top to bottom. I've maintained for months now that the Texans will win the Super Bowl, and one bad loss will not change how I feel about this team. Their defense is going to make life quite hard for Lawrence, as this feels like a 27-17 type of victory for the Texans, who have this game at home as well.
Pittsburgh Steelers (@ Indianapolis Colts)
I think we may need to begin talking about Anthony Richardson. He's thrown six interceptions through three games and has completed less than 50% of his passes.
This is getting to the point where the development is simply not possible. No QB is going to succeed even as a backup in the NFL without being able to complete closer to 60% of their passes, and Richardson just isn't close. The Pittsburgh Steelers bring in a top-flight defense and could legitimately shutout the Colts.
The offense won't have to score many points. Frankly, I bet 10 points may be enough to beat Indy. Unless something major happens, the Colts will drop to 1-3 and questions may begin to pop up about whether the Colts should stick with Richardson.
He's only 22 years old, but I struggle to see anything overly positive with his game outside of having a huge arm.