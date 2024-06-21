3 teams ready to make a Super Bowl push in the 2024 NFL Season
Making it to the Super Bowl is one of the hardest things to do in sports, but these three teams are prepared to make a push in the 2024 NFL Season. It's about time that some fresh faces make it to the Super Bowl, don't you think? It is getting pretty tiring seeing the Chiefs and 49ers hog the spotlight in the big game.
Well, heading into 2024, and it's clear that there may have never been as much parity in the NFL as there is now. It's quite ridiculous how many talented teams there are in this league. Some of them are modestly talented, but some are truly good enough to make a Super Bowl push in the coming season.
Detroit Lions
What's not to like about the Detroit Lions? They've got the deepest roster in the NFL, just locked up three of their superstars for the long-term, and made the jump to the NFC Championship Game in 2023. The next logical spot for them to be is to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.
The Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes era has been insanely successful thus far, and it's the last two seasons that have truly pushed the Lions into contention. The NFC is largely a weaker conference, so it's hard to envision the Lions and the San Francisco 49ers again not being in the conference championship game this upcoming season.
Houston Texans
Making it to the Divisional Round with a rookie quarterback and a rookie head coach, the Houston Texans might be the best long-term bet of any team currently in the NFL. CJ Stroud is going to go bonkers in 2024, and their roster did get a lot better this offseason. GM Nick Caserio swung a trade for Stefon Diggs and also signed Danielle Hunter in free agency.
Even heading into 2023, their roster was already quite good. The AFC is a loaded conference, but the Texans are going to make a ton of noise and could make a Super Bowl push this season.
Green Bay Packers
Man, the Green Bay Packers mid-season turnaround in 2023 was something to behold. QB Jordan Love went from someone they were going to move on from to now arguably being a top-10 QB. Love and the Packers enjoyed the late-season surge and made it to the NFC Divisonal Round, where they gave the 49ers a run for their money.
Now a year older, a year wiser, and maybe even a year better, the Packers could have just bounced right back from the successful Aaron Rodgers era. Maybe the key in Green Bay is having the QB sit for three full seasons? Whatever the case may be, it's easy to see why the Packers could make a Super Bowl run in 2024.