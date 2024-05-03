3 teams who improved the most with the 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is now over, and there are clearly some teams that improve the most over others during the draft weekend. Yeah, we won't truly know how these classes do from the NFL Draft until years down the line, but there are quite a bit of consensus rankings that we can use.
The "winners" of the NFL Draft are usually the ones that get the best value. Did these three teams improve the most after their 2024 NFL Draft class? Besides the obvious team, who else did their organization a huge favor?
1. Chicago Bears
It's an easy choice, as the Chicago Bears landed someone who is very likely going to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL, and they also landed an elite play-maker on offense. Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze should each have an immediate impact on the Bears, and this team can make some noise in 2024.
They might not win the NFC North, but they can certainly finish with a winning record and clinch one of the three Wild Card spots in the postseason race.
2. Denver Broncos
Many have said that the Denver Broncos overdrafted Bo Nix, but I personally disagree. Nix fits what they want to do on offense, and he was ranked third on the Denver Broncos own QB board. Bo Nix is likely starting Week 1 for the Denver Broncos, but their class is more than just Nix. In the fourth round, the Broncos took Troy Franklin, a consensus top-50 player who somehow fell into Day 3.
The Broncos pairing Nix with his college teammate is only going to help in his development. The Broncos also added some more talent in the backfield, and bolstered their EDGE and CB rooms as well with the selections of Audric Estime, Jonah Elliss, and Kris Abrams-Draine.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers found two Day 1 starters along the offensive line in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Washington OT Troy Fautanu and West Virginia iOL Zach Frazier. They also grabbed WR Roman Wilson, so it's been an offensive-focused draft for Pittsburgh, who brought in both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the 2024 season, at least.
Steelers GM Omar Khan is certainly trying to make life easy for Russell Wilson in the present, but his draft picks are also good pieces for the long-term, so it's a strategic move from the GM. Overall, Pittsburgh is in a better place now than they were before the 2024 NFL Draft.