3 way too early bold predictions for the 2025 NFL Draft
We just can't stay away from talking about the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's make three way too early bold predictions for next April.
At initial glance, the 2025 NFL Draft does not feel quite as strong at the top, and it also does not feel like a very strong quarterback class. There could be more defensive players who hear their names called much earlier than in 2024, where offense dominated the first round.
Yes, we are still months away from the 2025 NFL Draft, but that won't stop us from making three bold predictions.
The New England Patriots pick first overall
The New England Patriots are going to be bad in 2024. But to be fair, they are in year one of a full rebuild, and most of the mess was left by former head coach and GM Bill Belichick, who was clearly in way over his head after Tom Brady departed following the 2019 NFL Season. The Patriots do have some talent on defense, but just about every single position group on offense is among the worst in the NFL.
With first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, the Pats may struggle to win four or five games. I was personally not a fan of the Mayo hire, as it feels like the same type of coach, as he's spent his entire NFL playing career and coaching career with the Patriots. I just do not have a good feeling about the 2024 New England Patriots, but to an extent, them getting the top pick in 2025 could be a huge benefit to them.
Only three first-round QBs are taken
Right now, it only feels like Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and Carson Beck are the first-round caliber quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Draft. The QB class in 2025 is just not as good as it appeared to be in 2024, as six QBs went in the first round of the last NFL Draft. With only three QBs projected to be taken, this could make the first round that much more interesting, and for teams that need a franchise QB, they could turn to other avenues to try and fix their situation.
It may not be a great year for quarterbacks in the coming NFL Draft.
Some team trades into the top-5
With the likelihood that only a few quarterbacks are taken in the first round, that could lead to more trades. It felt almost guaranteed that in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were going to be the first three QBs taken, and no trade package may have been enough.
Well, with less QBs likely to be taken, teams may find more reason to move up or down the NFL Draft board next year. This could lead to a team making a huge trade into the top-5, perhaps for a pass rusher like James Pearce Jr from Tennessee, or even WR Luther Burden from Missouri. This could be especially true for a team that is ready to make a huge leap in the 2025 NFL Season. They might feel more empowered to make a huge trade.