3 way too early bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
Jets put league on notice early and take down 49ers
The New York Jets were a meme in 2023. Aaron Rodgers went down and instantly ended their season. Well now, all of a sudden, the Jets roster is actually one of the better ones in the NFL. GM Joe Douglas really spilled a ton into the offensive line, signing LT Tyron Smith and OG John Simpson in free agency and trading for RT Morgan Moses.
The team also signed WR Mike Williams and drafted WR Malachi Corley as well. Douglas is clearly going all-in, as his job likely hinges on how good the 2024 team might be. There isn't anything to stop the Jets from taking down the San Francisco 49ers, even on their turf. Most teams aren't at their best in Week 1 anyway, and that's why we typically see a good bit of upsets in the opening week.
Broncos Bo Nix is top QB performer of Week 1
The Denver Broncos have mostly been bashed for their selection of Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Broncos themselves had Nix as their third-ranked QB on their own board, so did they really overdraft him? Well, if you think about it, Nix fits the Broncos offense like a glove.
Honestly, the way he plays is pretty boring, and that's what Denver needs. Nix isn't an elite athlete and doesn't have the strongest arm in the NFL, but he does most things pretty well, and he can play in a rhythm-based offense, which is what head coach Sean Payton runs. With a porous Seattle Seahawks defense, don't be surprised if the Broncos young QB comes out and puts the league on notice early.