NFL predictions: How many teams will win double-digit games in 2024?
There are a ton of very talented teams in the NFL, so let's dive into which ones will win double-digit games in the 2024 season. A ton of parity is present in the NFL, which is great for the league. Especially in the AFC, the amount of teams that could finish with a winning record is wild.
Well, there are still going to be some disaster teams in 2024, but that's not what this is about. Let's try to predict which NFL teams are going to finish with double-digit wins in the 2024 season.
AFC
Cincinnati Bengals: 12-5
The AFC will be loaded in 2024, and the Cincinnati Bengals will be among the best in this conference this upcoming year. QB Joe Burrow will indeed play the entire season. A healthy Burrow, elite weapons, and a stingy defense will help Cincy regain their throne near the top of the conference.
Baltimore Ravens: 11-6
I do not envision the Baltimore Ravens being quite as good in 2024 as they were in 2023. Losing former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is going to hurt, but it's clear that the franchise knows how to win games, so while they will win two fewer games in 2024, you can still bet that Baltimore fields another strong team.
Cleveland Browns: 10-7
A slightly improved Deshaun Watson could be enough for the Cleveland Browns to win double-digit games in the 2024 NFL Season. If Watson can regain the form he had with the Houston Texans, this team will be lethal. He won't, but the Browns amazing defense will lead the way in this team winning 10 games, but it won't solve their long-term QB issue.
Houston Texans: 13-4
The team I believe wins the Super Bowl in 2024, the Houston Texans are going to run all over their opponents in 2024. I am fully prepared to admit that I am wrong here, but I do not see a clear weakness with this team and also happen to think that CJ Stroud wins the NFL MVP award. He's still just 22 years old.
Jacksonville Jaguars: 11-6
Can the Jacksonville Jaguars finally breakout a bit? If head coach Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence get close to their respective ceilings in 2024, the Jaguars could win double-digit games and even compete for the AFC South title. They won't win the division, but they'll be a very good football team.
Indianapolis Colts: 10-7
The Indianapolis Colts 2024 NFL Season does hinge on Anthony Richardson taking some sort of step forward. He's never been an efficient passer, but with Shane Steichen at head coach and an improved defense, Richardson won't have to be great in order for the Colts to win a lot of games. They can improve by one win from 2023 to 2024.
Miami Dolphins: 10-7
The Miami Dolphins are not going to win as many games in 2024 as they did in 2023, but they will win the AFC East. That seems nearly impossible, but I am personally a lot lower on the Buffalo Bills than many other people. Miami is going to again be a high-flying offense and will make the playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs: 11-6
The Kansas City Chiefs seem to still have some of the same issues heading into 2024 as they did during the 2023 NFL Season, so them winning some insane amount of games won't happen. They'll finish with the same 11-6 record but will win the AFC West for the 538th straight year and will again be a huge force in the postseason.