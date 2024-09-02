3 way too early bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is quickly approaching, so let's get through some way too early bold predictions for the start of the regular season. Folks, the regular season is beginning in a few short days. The long wait is nearly over.
It's a glorious time for the NFL world, as the months of waiting and trying to figure out what to do with ourselves is about over. The NFL season kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs squaring off on Thursday Night Football.
Let's get more into Week 1 and whip up three way too early bold predictions
Carolina Panthers upset the New Orleans Saints
The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints face off in Week 1 in what could end up being a boring NFC South matchup. However, even though the Saints are clearly not going anywhere in 2024, they are more established than the Panthers, who have a new head coach, new general manager, and a ton of new players on the roster.
However, Carolina is going to win this one and upset the lowly Saints, who really have nothing going for them. Panthers head coach Dave Canales worked wonders with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, so Bryce Young is his next experiment. I trust that Canales can get Young into a competent spot in year two.
And with the Panthers top-5 defense, this team could be a sneakily good.
Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff each throw four touchdown passes
The Los Angeles Rams again travel to Detroit to face the Lions. The two teams met in the NFC Wild Card Round in the 2023 NFL Season, and it was the Lions who came out victorious. Both the Rams and Lions do have some shaky secondary play, and we saw each team add multiple bodies to these units this past offseason.
That may lend itself to two very good, veteran QBs in Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff lighting it up. You also have to consider that this game is in a dome, so it'll be ideal conditions. Expect this to be an offensive showdown, as both QBs will throw four touchdown passes.
Russell Wilson and the Steelers look awful in Week 1
Russell Wilson was named starter of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it seems to be because neither Wilson nor Fields did anything particularly special in the offseason. They may be deferring to Wilson as the starter by default, as he's got a higher floor than Fields.
And it was reported for months that Russell Wilson was going to start for them. Nothing seemed to change, but Wilson being the starter is not good news for the Steelers, who face the underrated Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Atlanta recently loaded up on defense, and this will end up being a brutal game for Wilson and the Steelers.
I would expect a two touchdown loss or more, especially when you consider that the Steelers offensive line is dealing with multiple injuries, so the already sack-happy Wilson could be in danger of being on the ground frequently.