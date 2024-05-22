3 way too early breakout candidates for the 2024 NFL Season
2. Marvin Mims Jr, WR, Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr didn't catch a ton of passes in 2023 for the Denver Broncos, but his All-Pro return ability and explosive play ability on offense is going to be a huge factor in year two. Marvin Mims Jr seemingly always caught a deep ball from Russell Wilson, and his speed and ability to separate should add a much-needed wrinkle to this Denver Broncos offense.
Mims is still just 22 years old and averaged 17.1 yards per reception in 2023 as a rookie. With a better fit at QB now in Denver, the play-makers should benefit.
3. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
OK, so to be fair, Kyler Murray already arrived, but between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Murray has thrown for just 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions for a passer rating of 88.1. During the last two seasons, he's rushed for just 662 yards and six touchdowns. Murray has just not been as potent as he was during the beginning stretch of his career.
Now yes, him coming back from the 2022 torn ACL surely contributed, but part of me thinks a lot of us forget just how good Kyler Murray really is. Not only is he going to be very good in 2024, but he's going to have the best year of his career, by far. In fact, I would not be surprised to see him firmly in the Offensive Player of the Year running for most of the season.
As a true dual-threat QB and someone who finally seems to have consistent coaching, Murray might just reach his potential in 2024.