3 way too early rookie of the year candidates after the 2024 NFL Draft
Let's make some early predictions for rookie of the year!
With the 2024 NFL Draft now officially over, let's cover some way too early rookie of the year candidates for the coming season. The NFL Draft was filled with excitement, as six quarterbacks went inside the top 12 picks, and a bunch of defensive players fell down the board. Certain NFL teams got insane value in the later rounds, and like with any draft, players went higher and lower than predicted.
Right now, though, I do believe there are some obvious candidates for the rookie of the year awards, and there are some obvious players, but others that might need some convincing. Let's dive into three way too early candidates for the NFL rookie of the year awards in 2024.
1. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears
It's hard to not look at Caleb Williams as a runaway favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He comes into a situation in Chicago with a fully-stocked cupboard of offensive teammates. He's now got a wicked trio of wide receivers in DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze. He has two very good receiving tight ends in Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett.
And he's going to be protected by a competent offensive line. Honestly, it all boils down to how Williams translates into the NFL, but he is going to be a strong candidate to win the ORoY award for sure.