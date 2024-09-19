4 players under immense pressure heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (@ Dallas)
Did anyone have the Baltimore Ravens being 0-2 on their Bingo card? I didn't. It was a classic Ravens loss in Week 2, giving up a fourth-quarter lead to a team worse than them in the Las Vegas Raiders. I tried to tell people that the Ravens would not be as good as expected in 2024, and I am afraid they are proving me right.
The Ravens are going up against the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas in Week 3. This may not sound like a daunting game given that the Cowboys got blown out at home in Week 2, but the Cowboys off of a loss and playing at home feels like a disaster for the Ravens. Baltimore's offensive line has not been great this season, and if only people saw that coming...
I mean, they let an above-average guard in John Simpson leave in free agency and also traded an above-average right tackle in Morgan Moses to the New York Jets. But hey, at least they signed Derrick Henry!
The Ravens offseason was a joke if we're being honest. Them potentially falling to 0-3 on the season is very real. At that point, you have to think that Baltimore would be in a much more dire situation. Would John Harbaugh be on the hot seat? Would they have to try and make a major roster change?
It'd be a tough situation for the Ravens to be in. After their Week 3 contest against the Cowboys, they host the Buffalo Bills and host the Cincinnati Bengals. There is a legitimate possibility that this team starts 0-5. And if we're projecting this team over the next three games right now, I would only see one win at the most. Could Baltimore really be in an 1-4 hole in just two weeks?
It sounds crazy, but with the way they have played thus far, it's very possible.