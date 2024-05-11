5 best moves of 2024 NFL Offseason: Diggs trade and Caleb Williams top the list
3. Los Angeles Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers were the team that was able to lure Jim Harbaugh away from his cushy job coaching Michigan at the collegiate level. Harbaugh returns to the NFL after being a head coach from 2011-2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. Everywhere Harbaugh has gone to coach, he's gotten immediate success, and the recently underachieving Chargers are going to benefit from this hire.
Harbaugh should be able to do enough to ensure that the team maximizes what they have with QB Justin Herbert. He's an old-school, no-nonsense coach.
2. Texans going all-in with Diggs trade and Hunter signing
This is exactly the type of offseason that CJ Stroud was surely hoping for. Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio hit a grandslam when he took Stroud during the 2023 NFL Draft, and adding Will Anderson Jr on the defensive side was also a great pick.
Both Stroud and Anderson proved quickly why they belong in the NFL, and the Texans run to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs in 2023 have given Caserio all the reason to go all-in this year, and all-in he has gone. The trade for WR Stefon Diggs was perfect, and they made a huge free agency signing in DE Danielle Hunter.
Lesser free agents signings like CJ Henderson and Jeff Okudah might have flown under the radar but could contribute as valuable depth pieces late in the season. The Texans have been riding the wave the right way.The
1. Chicago Bears drafting Caleb Williams
Duh. The Chicago Bears had one job this offseason and were able to do that job. Caleb Williams was the consensus No. 1 player in the 2024 NFL Draft and quite easily the best QB in quite some time coming out of college. The team all but guaranteed that Williams was going to be the pick when they traded draft bust Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bears also doubled-down on their offense when they took Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick. All in all, the Bears kickstarted a new era of football with the selection of Caleb Williams, and it'd honestly be a shock if he did not have a very successful NFL career.