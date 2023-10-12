5 biggest disappointments 2023 NFL Season so far
Who have been the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2023?
5. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals
A game against the Arizona Cardinals was just what the doctor ordered for the Bengals. After a 1-3 start, including two division losses, the Bengals were looking like house cats. All the stripes they earned disappeared with the health of Joe Burrow, who came back too early from that calf injury.
Once again, the Bengals' offensive line is one of the worst in the league in pass protection. It doesn't help that Burrow still hasn't changed how long he holds onto the ball. Oh, and Tee Higgins is hurt.
In his first five games, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed just 62% of his passes. He also had five touchdowns with three interceptions. However, at this current rate, Burrow is on pace for a career-high in interceptions. Things were looking so bad that Ja'Marr Chase lowkey called out his quarterback in the media, kinda. He simply said, "he's always open." He was telling the truth.
Days after Chase called for the ball, Burrow fed his former LSU teammate 19 times in a win against the Cardinals. Still, starting 0-2 in the division (0-3 in the conference) doesn't help the odds when it comes to making the playoffs.