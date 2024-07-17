5 NFL teams poised to seriously disappoint fans in 2024 season
It's the offseason, which means that fan bases around the globe are brimming with optimism. Well, some are, anyway. It's that time of year when expectations are going to be at their peak. Every team is undefeated and every team has had the slate wiped clean from whatever happened last year.
For some NFL fan bases, the excitement and hype of the offseason have built up to the point that disappointment is the most likely outcome. Which teams are poised to disappoint their fan bases the most in 2024?
5 NFL teams that will disappoint fans in 2024
1. New York Jets
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but the New York Jets were literally the inspiration for this article idea. When I think of teams that are poised to disappoint for one reason or another this coming season, the New York Jets are at the top of my list.
The Jets have huge aspirations this season, as they should. This is one of the most well-constructed rosters in the league and the acquisition of Aaron Rodgers last offseason proves that GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh really believe that this roster is just a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention.
And that will be the expectation from the fan base. After all of the offseason power rankings and roster rankings, the Jets hype train for 2024 is out of control. But the fact of the matter is, the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers on the field for a full season, he and the Packers collapsed. He wasn't the same guy that won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021. And now, he's a 40-plus-year-old coming off of a major Achilles injury.
The warning signs are all there for this Jets team to be a disappointment this year. They are well-constructed in a lot of ways, but even just ending their league-leading playoff drought won't be good enough. The Jets will have to be a viable AFC contender this season or the fan base is going to call for heads to roll.