AFC South: One move each team can make to improve their roster in 2024
The AFC South was a surprisingly competitive division this year with the Texans making the playoffs and the Colts and Jaguars nearly missing it while the Titans are rebuilding after a disappointing season.
By Daniel Davis
Jacksonville Jaguars: Trade for or sign a top Cornerback
The Jaguars have been absent a shutdown corner since Jalen Ramsey left and their defense has suffered because of it. The Jags gave up 27 touchdowns through the air to only 16 interceptions while giving up over 4,300 yards. This being said, the Jags need a top corner and there's a candidate I think the Jags could grab.
The Buffalo Bills are in cap hell right now and a casualty of that cap hell will more than likely be Tre'Davious White. The Bills will look to trade him before the draft to see if they can get a 2nd or 3rd-round pick for him, and the Jags have enough cap space to take on his deal. Trading White would save the Bills about $13 million and releasing him will save only $8 million.
White had a great season last year and is currently signed through 2025 which gives the Jags enough time to negotiate a long-term deal. the 29-year-old is coming off a season where he only played four games but looked good in those four games. Obviously the Jags would take a risk of an injury-prone corner nearing 30, but when White is on the field he's a darn good cornerback and I'm fairly certain the Bills would take $0.75 on the dollar due to their cap situation.