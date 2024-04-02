Arizona Cardinals NFL Mock Draft: Team comes away with an insane haul
This would put the Cardinals back on the map!
90th Overall Pick - Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington
The Cardinals seem to be set to start Paris Johnson and left tackle and Jonah Williams at right tackle. As of now, that tackle duo isn't the greatest, so I think they still have quite the need to add to this unit. I went with Roger Rosengarten from Washington, who had an insanely efficient year in 2023.
104th Overall Pick - Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas
Why not? I don't think there is such a thing as too much talent along the offensive or defensive lines. To this point, the Cardinals have added three players to their offensive line unit in this NFL Mock Draft.
138th Overall Pick - Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
While the running back position isn't a position that teams need to invest a ton of resources into to succeed, fielding a strong run game is still valuable in the NFL. The Cardinals could have chased a free agent running back this offseason, but they instead opt to draft Jaylen Wright from Tennessee.
186th Overall Pick - Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State
Hah, are you surprised? Another offensive lineman comes aboard from the 2024 NFL Draft as Monti Ossenfort pulls out all the spots to ensure his team wins in the trenches in 2024 and beyond.
226th Overall Pick - Eric Watts, EDGE, UConn
With their last pick, they'll opt to take another player from UConn in EDGE Eric Watts.
2025 LV 2nd
Trading down was able to net the Arizona Cardinals a 2nd-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Las Vegas Raiders don't currently look like a good team at all, so this 2nd-rounder might just be somewhere in the late-30s.