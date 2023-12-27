Atlanta Falcons are in position to make huge QB move in 2024
The Atlanta Falcons need to make a huge quarterback move in 2024.
It truly seems like the Atlanta Falcons are only a quarterback away from being a legitimate team, and they are in a position to make such a move in 2024. This team could make a ton of noise in 2024, especially since they are in the weak NFC South. The Falcons decided to run with Desmond Ridder as their starting QB in 2023, and it has not worked out.
Fortunately for them, they invested in a high-quality backup QB in Taylor Heinicke. Currently, they sit at 7-8 and are still in the mix for a division title and a Wild Card spot. They have the 24th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, averaging just 19.1 points per game, but they also have the 6th-ranked scoring defense in the league, allowing just 19.2 points per game.
It's truly a clear situation in Atlanta. The defense is great, and the offense stinks. And it's clear why the offense stinks. According to Over The Cap, the Falcons are projected to have around $35 million in cap space next offseason, so they do have room to make a huge move on offense. What's also interesting here is that the team could free up more cap space if needed.
They could save $7 million on their 2024 cap number by cutting Taylor Heinicke, for example. However they want to use their cap space, the team does have enough space to make a huge move at QB. Could they be the latest team to swing a massive QB trade? Well, one team that might be able to help the Falcons with that is the Arizona Cardinals. While I think they stick with Kyler Murray, perhaps Falcons GM Terry Fontenot could make an offer for Murray that the Cardinals can't refuse.
Maybe the Falcons see something in Bears' QB Justin Fields. I think it's obvious that the Bears plan on using their first-round pick that originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers on a QB, so they'd likely then trade Fields. Fields is a dual-threat QB who could work in Atlanta, as the Falcons have a very good run-blocking offensive line and a stellar rushing attack led by Bijan Robinson.
And maybe if the Falcons did not want to bet on those two being available, or if acquiring them is unrealistic, how about Russell Wilson? Wilson is one of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, and his status with the Denver Broncos is anything but certain after 2023. Maybe the Falcons and Broncos could organize a trade for Wilson, because I do think if the Broncos cut him, there could be a plethora of teams wanting to sign him.
A trade for Russell Wilson and maybe some type of contract restructuring could make sense for both sides. The main idea here, though, is that the Atlanta Falcons might truly be a QB away and could make a massive QB move next offseason.