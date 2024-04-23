Blockbuster trade keys New York Giants revival in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
New York trades up in the first round to grab their quarterback. Jayden Daniels gets key to the engine and takes over in the Big Apple
Round 2 - Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
Look for the Giants to take Pearsall with their second round selection to give them another receiver that is capable of starting. A new broom sweeps clean and the Giants are going to look at Pearsall to replace one of their underperforming receivers. Who the odd man out remains to be seen, but I like the Giants to go with Pearsall here. He is the best receiver left on the board and they want to give Daniels some new toys. They have Singletary at running back and now Pearsall at the receiver position. Look for Pearsall to take Wan'Dale Robinson's spot as a starting receiver in three-wide sets.
Round 4 - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
The Giants like that big back to compliment their speedy scat backs and Estime fits the bill here. Some draft pundits have him going higher, but I think going high in the fourth round at pick 107 is the perfect spot for him. Estime had two solid seasons at Notre Dame before entering the draft as a Junior. He had a good Combine and moved up the charts. He rushed for 1,341 yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2023. He also hit the end zone 18 times to pace the Fighting Irish.