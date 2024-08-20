Broncos QB Bo Nix could be best rookie passer from the 2024 NFL Draft class
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has played quite well in two preseason games. Could he be the best rookie passer from the 2024 NFL Draft class? It's hard to think that he can't. Nix ended up being the sixth and final QB off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft. Many people across the NFL landscape bashed the Broncos for this selection.
Some did not think he was worthy of a first-round pick, but it's clear that Sean Payton, the Broncos head coach, and George Paton, the team's General Manager, did not care. Since being drafted, Bo Nix has clearly separated himself in the Broncos QB1 battle and is pretty obviously the best QB on the roster.
Besides Nix being the front-runner for the starting job, which was the likely plan all along, Nix's fit within Sean Payton's offense is seamless. What Nix does well as a passer is what Payton wants from his QB. Nix can play on time and can win from the pocket. He's also got some underrated mobility, which is a huge added bonus as well.
Being that there is no rookie QB with a better coaching and fit situation than Bo Nix, it's not outrageous to think that Nix is not only going to be the best rookie QB in 2024, but could end up being the best QB from this class period.
Many people could disagree and point to Caleb Williams, which is a very fair argument. Williams was the consensus top overall pick for months during the pre-draft process, and as a pure athlete, Williams is much better than Nix. And yeah, Williams is probably also posseses a much higher ceiling and could also have a livelier arm as well.
However, there is something to say about all of this pressure that Caleb Williams has on his shoulders. He was given the "generational" label many times during the pre-draft process, so if he ends up being Kyler Murray 2.0, are people going to think this was a bus of a pick?
Who knows, but based on coaching and fit, Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix may end up being the best QB from this class.