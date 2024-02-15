Chicago Bears: 3 Free agent centers to target this offseason
Now that the Super Bowl is decided, the attention turns to the new NFL season. With that comes free agency. Here are three centers the team could target.
Lloyd Cushenberry, Denver Broncos
Lloyd Cushenberry has been a starter with the Denver Broncos since they drafted him in the third round of the 2020 draft. He is a great example of how hard work pays off. He took his lumps as he gained experience and learned at the pro level. It culminated with a career year in 2023.
Pro Football Focus had Cushenberry as the ninth-best center in the league (among 39 qualifiers). As a pass protector, he had the second-highest ranking (78.8). The last sack he allowed came in Week 6. Additionally, he gave up just six pressures all season.
The Chicago Bears interior line had trouble up the middle giving up sacks and pressure. Quarterback Justin Fields was flushed out and there were many times he did not have time to find open receivers. Having a good anchor up the middle gives Fields or whoever is the quarterback some confidence to stay in the pocket,
Cushenberry could be the top center available in free agency. The Broncos would love to keep him but their financial difficulties might prevent that. They are currently $24.1 million over the salary cap. Moreover, they have cornerback Patrick Surtain II and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz who could be bigger priorities. In fact, Meinerz played center so he could step in if the Broncos have to use him.