Chicago Bears: 3 Free agent centers to target this offseason
Now that the Super Bowl is decided, the attention turns to the new NFL season. With that comes free agency. Here are three centers the team could target.
Aaron Brewer, Tennessee Titans
At $67.8 million under the salary cap, the Tennessee Titans have plenty of space to pick up free agents. However, they need to completely overhaul their offensive line. Aside from Peter Skoronski, the starting lineup has to be replaced.
That would include center Aaron Brewer. He had a tough time last season. However, if Poles is looking for a backup interior lineman he could be of help. He has experience at not only center but also both guard spots. If the Bears retain Teven Jenkins, they need to have a contingency plan. Jenkins has shown that he cannot stay healthy. He will miss multiple games so having a capable backup is imperative.
Additionally, he has other experience that could be helpful.
Brewer has experience playing with current Chicago Bears right guard Nate Davis. Furthermore, he has experience in the wide zone blocking scheme. Jason Houghtaling, the current Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach, worked with Brewer in Tennessee. Being comfortable with a coach and a teammate helps in becoming better.