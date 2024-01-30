Chicago Bears: 5 Players to watch in the Senior Bowl
The postseason bowl season has started. This week the Senior Bowl takes place (February 3rd). Here are five players the Chicago Bears should look at.
Jalyx Hunt, Edge Rusher, Houston Christian
One of the keys to success in the draft is being able to spot talent. That is especially true when it comes to predicting what a player from a small school can do on the big stage.
Jalyx Hunt from Houston Christian will get a lot of looks this week. He is a supreme athlete. In high school he was a wide receiver and cornerback. He went to Cornell, where he switched to safety. Once he transferred to Houston Christian he switched again to edge rusher.
Hunt still has the quickness of a wide receiver and the athleticism of a defensive back. He has great size and length, measuring in at 6-foot-4, weighing 245 pounds, and having 34-inch arms. Despite only playing one season at the edge, he showed good instincts for his position. He can get into the backfield without a pre-determined plan.
While he still has some development to make, Hunt already has a good variety of moves. He has good strength and his frame could pack on even more muscle. He does have to improve his hand movements, however.
Hunt has good footwork and explosiveness to not only beat offensive linemen vertically but horizontally as well. He can knife in quickly and get past the blocker before he even moves his head. He has the tools to be an excellent pass rusher at the pro level.