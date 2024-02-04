Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: In important draft Poles deftly fills number of holes
This offseason is huge for the Chicago Bears' rebuild. In this mock draft general manager Ryan Poles nearly doubles his pick to fill many holes.
#35 Overall: Troy Fautanu, Offensive Guard, Washington
With the next pick, Poles continues to strengthen the interior of the offensive line. Teven Jenkins played right guard and, while he did a good job when he was playing, having him on the field has been a problem. He missed 20 games in his three seasons with the Bears. Spending so much time off the field does not help the team, no matter how good he is.
The Bears pick up Troy Fautanu to help. He stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 320 pounds. Like Powers-Johnson, he is a powerful blocker and has a strong initial punch.
Fautanu has experience at left tackle and both guard positions. He adds more physicality to the unit. He does a good job of using leverage to keep defenders at bay. His footwork is good and his lateral mobility gives him great recovery.
#75 Overall: Malachi Corley, Wide Receiver, Western Kentucky
The Bears go with wide receiver again with their next pick. The more weapons for Fields the better. Last year, Poles went with Tyler Scott, a big playmaker. If he goes that route again his choice would be Malachi Corley.
Corley is known as the "YAC God: for his ability to run after the catch. In the past two seasons, he averaged 9.2 yards after the catch. He has the ability to make catches underneath and turn them into big plays. His contact balance is excellent and allows him to bounce off tackle attempts and keep going. His hands are special. It seems like he has glue on his hands.
One of the problems the Bears receivers had during the season was drops. While Moore had a catch percentage of 70.6 percent, the rest of the receivers' was 50.2 percent. Corley can make all types of catches, especially contested catches.
With Corley, Moore, Harrison, and Scott, the Bears have receivers who can extend the defense but who can also take the underneath passes. They will have the big play available to them on any play.