Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: In important draft Poles deftly fills number of holes
This offseason is huge for the Chicago Bears' rebuild. In this mock draft general manager Ryan Poles nearly doubles his pick to fill many holes.
#151 Overall: Malik Mustapha, Safety, Wake Forest
The Bears pick up an extra pick as Poles trades the 142nd pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 151st and 194th picks.
With pick #151 the Bears add more depth to the safety spot. With the number of great passers in the NFC North, the Bears must have a strong secondary. They select Malik Mustapha out of Wake Forest. He started out playing for Richmond before transferring. He finished his career with 175 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 7 passes defended.
Some view Mustapha as an athletic freak. He has an abundance of speed and is gifted athletically. He can play press coverage and causes problems with his physical play and athleticism. With his great speed and physical play Mustapha can play the run well. Additionally, he can help on special teams.
#158 Overall: Ray Davis, Running Back, Kentucky
The Bears had the second ranked rushing attack in the league in 2023. In 2022, they led the league. While that is great, a large portion of that was because of Fields' running. In both seasons he was the team's leading rusher.
Chicago will likely have Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson as the top two runners. They also had D'Onta Foreman. Foreman becomes a free agent so the Bears could go with a more cost-efficient option.
Ray Davis has good contact balance and strength. He can bounce off tackles and keep running. Additionally, he has good footwork and is able to adjust his path if needed. As a runner he has good vision. He is patient and effectively hits the holes.
In the passing game, Davis is a reliable receiver and runs routes well. Furthermore, he is a good pass blocker. He is similar to David Montgomery. If he can play half as well as Montgomery then the running backs unit will be strong again.