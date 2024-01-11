Chicago Bears Mock Draft 2024: Team racks up drafts picks to strengthen the roster
In this Chicago Bears mock draft, Ryan Poles wheels and deals to acquire more picks and spread the help around.
Bears make another trade, this time the #9 pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the #13 and #44
#13 Overall: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The Bears' pass rush had a wake-up call after Poles traded for Montez Sweat at the trade deadline. Despite that, the pass rush still needs help. Laiatu Lutu from UCLA helps there.
Latu has a strong and compact frame with good mass. Like Sweat, he is explosive and plays with high energy. He can use that explosiveness to either blow past blockers or to use his force and power to go through the interior. He understands rushing angles and has a variety of moves to get past blockers.
#34 Overall: Troy Fautanu, Offensive Guard, Washington
The Bears again help Fields by selecting Troy Fautanu out of Washington. They have a big decision to make on Teven Jenkins. While he is talented, he cannot stay healthy. No matter how good you are, you cannot help the team if you cannot play.
Like Jenkins, Fautanu played most of his college career as a tackle. However, he projects as a guard at the next level. At 6-foot-4, 319 pounds, he has great size for a guard. He has good strength and has the initial punch to knock defenders off-balance. He does a good job of hitting the defender's chest with power.
Fautanu can be a great replacement for Jenkins and he doesn't have the health concerns.