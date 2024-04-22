Chicago Bears mock draft: Poles stays true to his word and builds complete team
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stays true to his rebuild vision and builds a complete roster in the final mock draft of the season.
Trade: Once again, Poles pulls off a trade. This time, however, he move up. He receives pick number 72 and sends pick number 75 and a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Round 3, #72 Overall: Braden Fiske, DT, FSU
With this pick, Poles dips into the FSU defense once again. He selects Verse's teammate on defense, defensive tackle Braden Fiske. The Bears have a need for a rotational defensive tackle. With last year's starter Justin Jones, departing for the Arizona Cardinals via free agency, the team feels good about having second-year man Gervon Dexter, who had a good rookie season, as the starter.
Fiske measures in at 6-foot-4, 292 pounds. He has great athleticism for his size. He is explosive off the snap and his quickness helps him get penetration. He uses his agility, quickness, and hip fluidity to set up his pass-rush moves. His variety of moves keep linemen guessing.
In addition to his athleticism and quickness, Fiske has the strength to overpower blockers. He uses his strong hands to knock linemen off balance. He can anchor down and take on the ball carrier against the run. Additionally, he can put up a strong bull rush.
Fiske can be an effectice three-technique defensive lineman. He can be an good pass rusher. That will help create space for the edge rushers. If the Bears can get pressure on both the edges and in the middle, it will create a much more effective pass rush. That pass rush has been nearly non-existent in the past few seasons so having one now will make the defense so much stronger.