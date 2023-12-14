Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 15 matchup against Cleveland Browns
The Chicago Bears attempt to continue their momentum as they go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Here are some storylines to follow.
Can the Bears take advantage of the Browns' passing woes?
The Browns have a record of 8-5. They would be division leaders in many divisions. However, in the AFC North they have to contend with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are 10-3 and have the top seed in the AFC. The AFC has six teams with a 7-6 record so a loss by Cleveland puts them in the muddled playoff picture.
The Browns have dealt with a number of injuries to their quarterbacks. Deshaun Watson started out the season as QB1 but got knocked out for the season. Then Cleveland went with PJ Walker but that did not work out. They also had rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson but he has a concussion. Now they have Joe Flacco.
Because of the number of injuries to the quarterback, the Browns have had some trouble with the passing game. They rank 23rd in passing yards, 22nd in passing touchdowns, and 30th in interceptions. The Bears want to take advantage of that.
The Bears' pass rush has greatly improved since they acquired defensive end Montez Sweat. It took a hit with the loss of Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue broke his ankle late in last week's game against the Lions. He requires surgery so he is out for the rest of the season.
Despite the loss, the Bears still need to pressure Flacco. While he has been a pretty good quarterback, he is beyond his prime and doesn't move as well as other quarterbacks. He will be a standing target for the Bears. Sweat has improved Chicago's pass rush, but it hasn't been just with the defensive ends. The guys on the interior have also gotten pressure.
The pressure added by the Bears has resulted in 10 turnovers caused by the defense. Chicago hopes they get more pressure and that the pressure results in more turnovers.