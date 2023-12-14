Chicago Bears: Storylines to follow in Week 15 matchup against Cleveland Browns
The Chicago Bears attempt to continue their momentum as they go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns. Here are some storylines to follow.
Can the running game take some pressure off of the passing game?
The Browns have a very good pass defense. They rank first in passing yards allowed. They rank 12th in passing touchdowns allowed and 10th in interceptions. They will put some pressure on the quarterback and get to him sometimes.
In order to take pressure off of the quarterback, the Bears have to run the ball effectively. The Bears rank 4th in rushing yards so they have to use that rushing attack to get some good chunks of yards. If the Browns have to worry about the ground attack then that will create space for the passing game.
The Bears have been successfully using a running back by committee system. While Justin Fields has done a good job of running the ball, he has gotten help from D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert, and Roschon Johnson. Herbert and Johnson have had their ups and downs after dealing with injuries. That means Foreman could be important in helping Fields run the ball.
Last week Foreman had 50 rushing yards in support of Fields' 58 yards. He made some big plays on the ground, running hard for first downs. If he can help move the chains this week the Bears have a chance to control the clock and pull off a huge upset.