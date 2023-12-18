Chicago Bears: Studs and duds from latest frustrating late-game collapse
The Chicago Bears suffered yet another late-game collapse, this time against the Cleveland Browns. Here are some studs and duds from the game.
Stud: Montez Sweat, Defensive End
Acquiring defensive end Montez Sweat was the Bears' best move this season. He has transformed the pass rush. With Yannick Ngakoue out for the season, Sweat's importance is even greater.
Sweat came through against the Browns. He harassed Browns quarterback Joe Flacco for most of the game. He ended up recording 2.5 sacks and 7 tackles, one for loss. He also added three quarterback hits. He was leading the charge against Flacco. While this game was a dud, Sweat was a stud who did his best to keep the Bears in it.
Dud: Trent Taylor, Kick Returner
Velus Jones struggled returning punts last season. He had two muffed punts that resulted in losses. As a result, the Bears replaced him with Trent Taylor. While Taylor had a couple of good returns last week, he was brutal in Sunday's game.
Taylor had not one, but two muffed punts in the game. The Bears were able to recover his first one, but the second one was recovered by the Browns on the Bears' 20-yard line. Taylor was let off the hook when cornerback Tyrique Stevenson made an incredible goal-line interception.