Chicago Bears: Takeaways from Week 12 win over Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears avoided another fourth-quarter collapse but overcame their mistakes and came away with a win. Here are some takeaways from the game.
Speaking of ugly, the play calling was abysmal
How Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy still has a job is a mystery. He has shown in his 29 games as coordinator that he is in over his head. He is hell-bent on being as conservative as possible. Either he doesn't know any better or he does not trust Justin Fields. In either case, something has to be done. Either he goes or Fields goes. It is as simple as that.
On Monday night, Getsy called 40 pass plays. Three of them ended as sacks. Of the rest, 22 were five yards or less. Of those 22, 16 of them were behind the line of scrimmage. Fields did complete 14 of those 16 passes behind the line of scrimmage. He actually finished the game completing 73 percent of his passes.
The Bears are supposedly trying to use these final games of the season to evaluate Fields. How can they have a valid evaluation if nearly all of his throws are behind the line of scrimmage. One of his best attributes is his accuracy on the deep ball. However, against the Vikings Getsy called just one deep pass. It just happened to be the 36 yard completion that led to the game-winning field goal.
The Vikings have the highest blitz percentage in the league. They blitzed on over 40 percent of the snaps. It is understandable that Getsy wanted the ball to get out of Fields' hand quickly. However, with all those blitzes, the deep ball is a vulnerable spot for Minnesota. They have given up a number of big plays downfield. Getsy did not attempt to exploit that.
Additionally, we did not see any slants. Those are also short passes that could be turned into big plays. The chances of getting good yards are better than throwing it behind the line of scrimmage and hoping the receiver makes people miss.
We also did not see Getsy move the pocket. That is something that is maddingly frustrating to see. Moving the pocket helps the offensive line. Additionally, having pass rushers run around trying to catch Fields wears them down later in the game. Additionally, Fields is a better thrower when he is on the run. Getsy refuses to do it, though.
Getsy is not doing Fields any favors. He wants to keep the reins on him. He calls game as if he is running a high school offense. As long as he does that, then the "mystery" of whether Fields is the man will continue.