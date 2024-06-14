Cowboys cement NFL offseason loser status after Trevor Lawrence contract
The Jacksonville Jaguars just ponied up $55 million per year for their QB, Trevor Lawrence, and that means Cowboys QB Dak Prescott got that much more expensive. Man, the Cowboys have just taken loss after loss this offseason. This has been a total disaster, as the Cowboys potential extension for QB Dak Prescott just got astronomically more expensive.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars recently agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension. That means Lawrence will earn $55 million per year on this new deal, which puts him as the highest-paid QB in NFL history alongside Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. After a shaky year one in the NFL playing for Urban Meyer, Lawrence showed some promise in year two.
The Jaguars went 9-8 and won a playoff game in 2022. In 2023, however, Lawrence declined statistically and the Jaguars again went 9-8 but failed to make the postseason. Through three years, Lawrence's stats are quite mediocre, which has put this contract extension under a microscope.
Other QBs like Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, and even Jordan Love could now all easily ask for more money on their respective deals.
And seeing as Prescott was largely viewed as an easy extension candidate, the Cowboys just saw his pricetag go way up.
Let's be honest; Dak Prescott is a better QB that Trevor Lawrence, and I think that's a pretty objective statement. Prescott wasn't going to be quite as expensive as he'll be now if the Cowboys had extended him when the offseason began or even during the 2023 NFL Season. Now with Lawrence under contract and even Jared Goff getting a $53 million per year deal, there isn't any reason why Prescott cannot ask for $60 million per season.
If the Dallas Cowboys want to keep their franchise QB around, they'll have to spend much more money than they likely had hoped.