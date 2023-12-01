Dak Prescott shines again, QB should be MVP frontrunner
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott yet again shined on the field as the Cowboys defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Prescott should be the MVP frontrunner. There is no better player in the NFL right now than Dak Prescott, who led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter to put the Cowboys over the Seahawks.
The Cowboys improved to 9-3 in the 2023 NFL Season, and Prescott continues to ball out. Over his last seven games, he's thrown for 2,173 yards, 21 touchdowns, two interceptions, and has earned a 121.5 passer rating. If this was literally any other QB in the NFL, there's be absolutely no doubt that they'd be in the MVP conversation without much debate.
But because it's Prescott, who does get quite a bit of hate for no reason, people are still not ready to talk about this. On the season, Prescott has thrown for 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Dallas has the 1st-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, scoring 32.3 points per game, and their defense is also a top-five unit.
If Dallas was in any other division in the NFL, they'd be a lock to win it, but they are still in second place, trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 10-1. I do think it'd be hard for a QB to win the MVP award if his team is only a Wild Card, but I think context is important here. What Prescott is doing this year is nothing short of excellent, and you really have to begin taking the Cowboys more seriously.
Considering Prescott, where is the weakness in his game this year? He's throwing for a ton of yards, has an outstanding completion percentage, and is taking care of the football. In his first year with head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays, he's found his groove and is playing the best football of his career.
A ton of credit also goes to McCarthy, who has had success with every starting QB he's worked with. But anyway, who could you seriously put "above" Prescott in the MVP conversation right now? There's no defensive player in the NFL currently more valuable than Prescott, and there isn't a QB who is playing better than him, either.
If nothing else, Dak Prescott should at least be a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2023 if he keeps this current pace up. And over the next four games, Prescott can really show that he deserves the MVP, as the Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions. Dallas has already clinched a winning season and have all but punched their ticket to the playoffs.
But this last stretch of games for Dak Prescott can push him over the edge in the MVP race in 2023.